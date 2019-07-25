|
Guilford - Charles A. "Charlie" Whipple, 83, of Coolidge Highway (US Route 5), a lifelong resident of Guilford passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family following a brief illness.
Charlie was born at home in Guilford on March 24, 1936 the son of Guy and Evelyn (Winchester) Whipple. He was raised and educated in Guilford and had attended Brattleboro Union High School. He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He served stateside until his honorable discharge from active service.
He owned and operated Whipple's Rubbish and Recycling which he established in 1972 successfully operating his business which served many customers throughout Windham County. He retired in 1997 turning the business over to his family members. Previously he had been employed by the Guilford Highway Department, worked with his late father in the day to day operation of Maple Row Farm and Cabins in Guilford and in his earlier years worked for Paper Services in Winchester, NH.
Active civically, he was a volunteer firefighter for several years with the Guilford Fire Department.
Charlie was a devoted family man and was known for being a hard worker. With his wife he enjoyed wintering in Zephyrhills, Florida for many years.
Of his leisure time activities, he loved the outdoors, chopping firewood, riding his John Deere tractor as well as his motorcycle. He was also an avid NASCAR fan.
On February 23, 1957 at Saint Michael's Church in Ashuelot he was married to Martha Dubriske who survives.
Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 62 years he leaves five daughters, Cheryl Franklin (Timothy) of Vernon, Deborah Goodenough (Craig), Sandra Cutting (Reed), Sheila Brannen (Hugh) and Brenda Hogenmiller (Alex) all of Guilford, one sister, Charlotte Coll of Keene, a brother, Edgar Whipple of NC, 13 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Additionally, he leaves many nieces and nephews and his beloved rescue dog "Buddy."
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Charles Dimascola, former pastor of Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, Turners Falls, celebrant. A reception will follow the Mass to be held at the Elk's Home on Putney Road.
Charlie's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Bayada Hospice for the excellent care and compassion shown during his final days.
Memorial contributions in Charlie's name may be made to: The Guilford Volunteer Fire Dept. 108 Guilford Center Road, Guilford, VT 05301, or to Rescue Inc., PO Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on July 25, 2019