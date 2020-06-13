Charles J. Davis of Arlington, Virginia, aged 97, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of May 28, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia with his eldest son Michael at his side. His son Andy, and daughter Carla were present via phone line. "Charlie" died of natural causes.



He was born on August 25, 1922 in Pittsburgh, PA to Charles Davis and Marie (Schick) Davis. Charlie's life was strongly shaped by his father's career as a captain in the United States Marine Corps. He attended the US Military Academy at West Point, NY, and went on to have a full career in the Army Corps of Engineers and the Civil Service.



In 1952, he married Dorothy Hope Harris. Together they raised three children, Michael, Andrew and Carla.



After the death of his wife Dorothy in 1979, Charlie moved to the country setting up a rustic cabin life in both East Acworth, New Hampshire and Wirtz, Virginia. He served as town librarian for Acworth NH. He came to be known as a unique character with the courage to be himself, regardless of the judgement of others.



He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Leonard of Mariposa, California; three children, Michael of Arlington, Virginia; Andy of Brattleboro, Vermont; Carla of New York, NY; four grandchildren, Arthur, Emma, Alex and Ava and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



His ashes will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in recognition of his many years of service to his nation.



