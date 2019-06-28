Home

Covey, Allen & Shea Funeral & Cremation Service
44 East Main St.
Wilmington, VT 05201
802-464-3782
Charles Leslie Turner

Charles Leslie Turner Obituary
Charles Leslie Turner 81 a lifelong resident of East Dover passed away on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Pine Heights Nursing Home in Brattleboro. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday July 2 at 10:30 am at The East Dover Baptist Church , followed by committal services at the Dover Center Cemetery with Pastor Robert McIntyre officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home. To view the complete obituary and send personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 28, 2019
