Charles W. Crowther
1936 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Crowther, 83, died peacefully on May 14, 2020, at his home in Brattleboro, Vermont. He was born on July 2, 1936 in E. Derry, NH, the second son of Stephen T. Crowther and Margaret Elizabeth (Gleason) Crowther. In 1966, Chuck married Mary "Maisie" (Goodale) Crowther in Ipswich, MA. They have a daughter Carol Studer, a son Mark, and grandsons Sam Ingersoll, Luc Thibodeau and Douglas Studer. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution are invited to consider, Brattleboro Senior Meals, c/o Senior Meals, 207 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301 and/or Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro, VT 05301. To view the full Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please visit: www.phaneuf.net



Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 22, 2020.
