As I remember Chuck, I am so impressed and drawn to how he was so full of life. He loved to be involved with people, young and older, and in particular with their learning. He was a born educator, though I knew him to be comfortable with a spade in hand as well as with a book under arm. He was profoundly dedicated to the teaching of students from all walks of life, from so many areas of the world. He inspired learners to appreciate the beauty of the English language and to strive to communicate it correctly. As a friend and colleague I was often comforted by his warm support and encouraged by his example of well prepared instruction. His smile, his light truly will be missed. - Richard Levesque, Putney, VT. May 21, 2020

Richard Levesque

Friend