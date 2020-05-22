Charles W. Crowther
1936 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Crowther, 83, died peacefully on May 14, 2020, at his home in Brattleboro, Vermont. He was born on July 2, 1936 in E. Derry, NH, the second son of Stephen T. Crowther and Margaret Elizabeth (Gleason) Crowther. In 1966, Chuck married Mary "Maisie" (Goodale) Crowther in Ipswich, MA. They have a daughter Carol Studer, a son Mark, and grandsons Sam Ingersoll, Luc Thibodeau and Douglas Studer. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution are invited to consider, Brattleboro Senior Meals, c/o Senior Meals, 207 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301 and/or Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way, Brattleboro, VT 05301.



Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May 21, 2020
As I remember Chuck, I am so impressed and drawn to how he was so full of life. He loved to be involved with people, young and older, and in particular with their learning. He was a born educator, though I knew him to be comfortable with a spade in hand as well as with a book under arm. He was profoundly dedicated to the teaching of students from all walks of life, from so many areas of the world. He inspired learners to appreciate the beauty of the English language and to strive to communicate it correctly. As a friend and colleague I was often comforted by his warm support and encouraged by his example of well prepared instruction. His smile, his light truly will be missed. - Richard Levesque, Putney, VT. May 21, 2020
Richard Levesque
Friend
May 19, 2020
When I was a recent grad from the MAT program and a green teacher, Chuck helped me learn the ropes of classroom management, preparation, sharing ideas with fellow teachers etc. He was full of humor and grace and I will always remember his laugh and upbeat, look at the bright side take on life. Thanks Chuck! Jonathan Julian- May 19,2020
Jonathan Julian
Friend
May 18, 2020
Chuck was a very special friend of ours since the 1970's. My husband and I will miss him. He had such a wit and made me laugh. He and I shared a love of the ocean and South Pond, any body of water really. I sincerely hope that wherever Chuck is, that he is enjoying tennis, the ocean and the English language. My sincere condolences to his wonderful wife, Maisie, and his beautiful children, Carol and Mark.
Ellen Levesque
