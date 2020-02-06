|
|
Charlotte Anne Reid of Harrison, New York, passed away on January 19, 2020 at the age of 98. A native of Quebec City, Quebec, and proud graduate of the Convent of Saints-Noms-de-Jesus-et-de-Marie in Waterloo, Quebec, she lived a long and full life with grace, integrity and style.
Charlotte was highly regarded as a singer, and performed and recorded with music luminaries of her time including Perry Como, Percy Faith and Owen Bradley. She and her late husband Donald Reid traveled around the world for work and pleasure. She lived a beautiful life, enjoyed entertaining her friends and family, and was always willing to share her love for music, tennis, travel, fashion and dogs.
Charlotte will be missed by her son David Reid and daughter-in-law Bonnie Fairchild of Westminster West, Vermont; daughter Donna Reid Brown and son-in-law Matthew Brown of Woodridge, New York; siblings Louise Blackhurst, Yolande Marois Fricker, Georgette Marois and Robert Marois; cousins, extended family, caregivers, friends and beloved animals. She will be laid to rest at a private burial in the Friar's Club section of Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, New York. A celebration of her life will take place in Waterloo, Quebec later this year.
Donations in Charlotte's memory can be made to the Irish Setter Club of America Rescue Foundation, the Field Spaniel Society of America Rescue Fund, or the .
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 6, 2020