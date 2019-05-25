|
CHARLOTTE LARSEN BERTRAM MINICH, who passed away on May 22, 2019, was born in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts on January 14, 1920. Her parents were George and Bertha (Silva) Bertram. The family lived in Belmont, Massachusetts.
Charlotte graduated from Belmont High School and attended Stoneleigh College in Rye, NH, after which she was employed at John Hancock Insurance in Boston, Massachusetts. She married Roy Linden Minich in 1941 and they raised their family of 4 children, initially in Weymouth, Massachusetts, but primarily in Saxtons River, Vermont. Saxtons River was always a special village to Charlotte. She enjoyed contributing to the community, including being the Treasurer of some of its organizations. Charlotte and her husband Roy then moved to Bellows Falls, VT where he died in 1980. Charlotte continued living on School Street in Bellows Falls, VT (51 years total) with good friends and neighbors, and some dear cats, until 2015 when she moved to Sunapee Cove Assisted Living on Lake Sunapee in Georges Mills, NH. The family thanks everyone at Sunapee Cove for taking such wonderful care of Mom.
Charlotte is survived by her children Roy (Patricia) Minich, Nancy (Jerome) Bigelow, Kurt (Tami) Minich and Sally Minich and her partner Keith Prosk. She leaves 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Charlotte is survived by her sister, Janice Bruce of Reading, Massachusetts.
Charlotte was a devoted mother and homemaker. From sewing and knitting to preserving the family's large gardens, her hands were never idle. Linen napkins and a homemade dessert were always at the dinner table. When you were sick in bed she was there with good books and Uncle Wiggly.
Charlotte was a talented knitter. She was an active member of numerous clubs and groups in Bellows Falls, VT. Charlotte loved to travel and was an avid golfer, taking her last swing at the age of 93!
A family service will be held at a later date where Charlotte will join her grandparents in Provincetown, Massachusetts.
Memorial donations may be made to Westminster Cares, Inc., an agency that works with seniors and disabled adults in Westminster, Vermont to help them remain healthy and independent in the community. Contributions can be mailed to Donna Dawson, Director, at P.O. Box 312, Westminster, VT 05158.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on May 25, 2019