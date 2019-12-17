|
Christine 1940 - S. 2019 Noel Brattleboro - Christine S. Noel, 79, of Hillwinds Road in Brattleboro, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Chris was born May 2, 1940 in Manistique, Michigan to Walter and Rose (Rubique) Sube. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Little Falls, NY in 1958 and from Central City Business Institute in Syracuse, NY in 1960.
Chris worked for several years as an executive secretary at the former Sprague Electric Company in North Adams, Mass. Later she worked as an airline hostess for United Airlines based in Chicago. In April 1964 she married Richard L. Noel in North Adams and had two daughters and a son. In 1972 she and her family moved to Rutland where she became an active volunteer at the Vermont Achievement Center and started VAC's first girl-scout troop. She also established a catholic youth group to support missionary work in a poverty stricken area in Bangladesh.
In 1977, Chris and her family moved to Brattleboro where Chris eventually worked as a paraprofessional at Academy School until her retirement. She was also an active volunteer at St. Michael's Catholic Church where she gathered together a group of disabled young adults and oversaw their activities.
Chris was a devoted wife of 55 years to her husband, Richard, and a devoted mother to her two daughters and her son, and a devoted grandmother to her two grandsons. She gave every part of her heart and soul to raising her children and insuring they would become the very best they could be. The same could be said for the love of her two grandsons. Family was everything to her.
Chris was an avid reader of fiction and read the majority of the local library's mysteries. She also loved arguing about major national political issues with friends and family.
Chris was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Rose Sube of Fredericksburg, VA and her brother, Michael Sube of Governor, NY.
Survivors include: her husband, Richard L. Noel of Brattleboro; her daughters, Suzette Noel and Renee Noel Farr, both of Brattleboro; her son, Richard C. Noel of Balston Lake, NY; her two grandsons, Ricky Noel and Billy Noel of Balston Lake; her son-in-law, Bradley LaFarr of Brattleboro; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Becky Heufner of Monroe, ME and her brother, De Sube of Virginia Beach.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Baker, pastor, celebrant.
Friends are invited to call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Chris's name may be made to St. Brigid's Kitchen, 38 Walnut Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
