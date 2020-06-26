Claire Anne Goodell
1944 - 2020
Claire Anne Goodell, 76, of Westminster West, VT passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH after a brief illness. Claire was born in Bellows Falls, VT on May 15, 1944, the daughter of Clarence Piluski and Sophie Augustinowicz. She was a graduate of Bellows Falls High School and started the Goodell Farm Cider business which she ran with her family for many years. Most recently she was employed at Landmark College. She was an active member of the Westminster Congregational Church, enjoyed gardening and cooking, and was well known for her delicious apple pies.

Surviving are her two sons Steven Goodell of Springfield, VT and John Goodell of Westminster West, VT, her brother Mitchel Piluski of Redmond, WA as well as her granddaughter, niece and two nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother Edward.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral arrangements will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

