Clara J. Belanger
2013 - 2020
Marlboro- Clara Jean Belanger, age six, of Augur Hole Road in Marlboro died unexpectedly Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 in Colebrook, New Hampshire from injuries she sustained in an accident.

Clara was born in Brattleboro on August 10, 2013, the daughter of Matthew Belanger and Leah Murdock. She attended Saint Michael's Pre-School and would have entered the second grade at Marlboro Elementary School this coming fall.

Clara was so full of life, brought a smile to many people's faces, and a little sassy. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, playing games, and making friends. As part of her travels, she loved to go to the beach, camping, swimming, fishing, amusement parks, waterparks, fairs, and flying on airplanes.

Clara also enjoyed art, singing, dancing, cooking, science, math, and reading. She loved drawing, painting, making puppets, and making jewelry. Her brother and her spent lots of time cooking and baking together. She especially loved making her favorite chocolate pie!

Clara leaves her parents, one brother, Emerson, at home, great grandparents, Nanny Jeanette Shield, LaVerne McIntyre, and Maryanne Kaemmerlen, grandparents, Jay and Donna McIntyre, Andrew and Laurie Murdock, Bradley and Peggy Rafus and Helen Ruth Belanger. She will also be forever loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends including: Amanda May and Kevin Fargo; Christopher and Christina Wasserlein, Michael and Andrew; Kayla Webber and Joshua Smith; Rachael Webber and Harrison; David Webber and Katrina Lury; Laura and Joseph Frame; Jennifer Bissonnette; and her classmates at Marlboro Elementary.

She was predeceased by her grandmother Kendra Rafus, grandfather Edward Belanger, great grandmother Betty Rafus, great grandmother Brenda Lakin, great grandfather, George McIntyre, and great grandfather, Paul Kaemmerlen.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial at Saint Michael's Roman Catholic will be conducted Saturday, July 11th at 12:30 pm. Due to the ongoing national pandemic, seating will be limited to 75 family members in the sanctuary and 150 attendees outside the church for a digital viewing of the Mass. Burial will be private following the service. A reception for family and friends will follow the services, starting at 3:30 P.M. at Matt and Leah's home, 5971 Augur Hole Road in Marlboro. All are welcome to attend this event.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Clara's memory may be made to Saint Michael's School, 48 Walnut Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

To send messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Atamaniuk Funeral Home
