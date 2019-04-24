|
Dummerston - Claude Gouin, 69, died at his home on Friday, April 19, 2019 after a long illness.
Claude was born January 16, 1950 in Colchester, VT. Soon after, his family moved to Brattleboro. Claude played baseball and football and became the quarterback of the Brattleboro Union High School football team before graduating in 1968. Claude was avid athlete and enjoyed skiing, biking, snowshoeing, and hiking.
For many years, Claude ran CJ & Sons, a successful homebuilding and remodeling company. In 1988, Claude purchased a 10-acre lot off Kipling Road in Dummerston and built his dream home. Claude was told by many that it would be impossible to build a driveway up the hill to the house, but he persevered. He and his wife Betsy have lived in the home for the past 35 years. Claude spent countless hours over many years maintaining his "impossible" driveway.
In the mid-1990s, Claude served as Chairman of the Dummerston Elementary School Board, where, as chairman the school's building committee he oversaw the school's expansion in 1994. In 1995, he raised funds, coordinated, and managed the construction of the school's baseball field, which he then maintained, on a volunteer basis, for the next 25 years. During the late-1990s and early 2000s, Claude coached the Dummerston Elementary School baseball team; several teams in the Brattleboro Area Babe Ruth League, and the Brattleboro Legion Baseball team. In 2007, his Babe Ruth team won the Vermont State Championship. In 2009, the Dummerston Grange recognized Claude as "Community Citizen of the Year." In 2018, the Town of Dummerston renamed the school's baseball field in Claude's honor.
Claude always said that he was "saving golf for his old age" and started playing the sport at around age 50. For many years, he was a member at the Pine Grove Springs Golf Club where he managed to achieve a handicap index of 14.0 (allegedly). For the last four years, he organized the club's Senior League.
Claude is survived by his wife of 38 years, Betsy Whittaker; his son, Steven Philip Gouin; daughter-in-law, Katherine Brittany Gouin; and grandchild Steven Philip Gouin, Jr. He was predeceased by his parents, Mae and Roland; and his brothers, Joseph and Robert. He is survived by sisters, Nicole Dix and MaryAnn Dennis; and brothers, JohnPaul and Will.
A service of remembrance will be held at the Dummerston Congregational Church on Thursday, May 2 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation either to the West Dummerston Fire Department or to the Claude Gouin ballfield. Checks for the ballfield should be made out to the Town of Dummerston Recreation Board Fund with Gouin Field in memo line.
Atamaniuk Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 24, 2019