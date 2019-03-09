|
Brattleboro - Claude "Cherie" Manley, 91, of Clark Avenue, a native of Porcheville, France passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, March 6, 2019 at the Thompson House surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Mrs. Manley was born in Porcheville on August 6, 1927 the daughter of Claude and Eugenie (Moron) Creach. She was raised and educated in Porcheville and met her husband, Harold Manley while he was serving in Europe during World War II. The couple were married in Porcheville on April 30, 1946. Her husband of 68 years predeceased her in 2014.
For many years she owned and operated Cherie's Knitting Shop originally located in the Brooks House and later on lower Main Street in the Brattleboro Shopping Plaza. Previously she had been employed at several Brattleboro area retail businesses that included JC Penny's W.T. Grants and the Dollar Store. She was also a volunteer at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for many years.
Of her leisure time activities, she enjoyed knitting, games and puzzles, candlepin bowling, growing roses, travel and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherie also loved animals especially her beloved pet cat "Missy."
Survivors include one son, Paul Manley (Kathy Oryell) of Ft. Pierce, FL and Rocky Hill, CT, two daughters, Lillian Manley and Judith Manley both of Brattleboro, a close friend, Wendy Scott of Brattleboro, two grandchildren, Elaine Sullivan of Wellington, FL and Eric Manley of Vero Beach, FL, and great grandchildren Kyle and Alyssa Sullivan.
Additionally, she leaves family in France that include her sisters, Louisette, Paulette, Marcelle, Madeleine and Josephine and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Graveside committal services in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery will be conducted in the springtime at a date and time to be announced by the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cherie's name may be made to the Thompson House Activities Fund, 80 Maple Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
Cherie's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at the Thompson House for the excellent and loving care she received during her stay.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 9, 2019