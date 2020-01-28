|
|
Clyde a Mattison, 85, a resident of Hinsdale, NH passed away January 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Bennington, the son of Wallace and Effie Mattison.
He leaves his wife Kathy, children Bruce (Lynne), Lynne (Dan) Rice, Sandy Mattison, Eileen (Larry) Murray, grandchildren Brad Rice, Ashlee VanOrman, Brittany Mercier, Brianna Murray, Kaycie Gaige, great-grandchildren Greta Mercier, Aiden Vlach, Ethan Gaige, siblings Wallace and Erwin Mattison and Sue Saunders. He was preceded in death by a son Alan G. Mattison. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, February, 2nd at 1:00 at the Millstream Community Center, Hinsdale, NH.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 28, 2020