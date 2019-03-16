|
|
Clyde C. Twitchell, Sr. 99, a resident of Town Hill Road, and an 11th generation descendent of John and Priscilla Alden of the Mayflower passed away March 12, 2019 at Pine Heights in Brattleboro. Clyde was born in Braintree, MA on February 23, 1920 the son of the late Lawson and Mildred Dyer Twitchell and attended local schools. In his earlier years Clyde worked as a tool and die maker in Boston and upon moving to Vermont Clyde became a farmer. Clyde was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons Unity Lodge in Jacksonville, a member of the Shriners and Whitingham Town Lister for over 20 years. Clyde enjoyed collecting rocks, traveling, sugaring, woodworking and listening to Celtic music. He is survived by his children David Twitchell and his wife Pamela, Allan Twitchell and Clyde Twitchell, Jr. all of Whitingham and Carol Bestick and her husband Earle of Massachusetts, sister Eleanor Bestick of Braintree, MA, grandchildren Jessica, David, Karl and Brian Twitchell and Earle Bestick, Jr., Elizabeth Bestick Beaune and Todd Bestick, great grandchildren Davey, Chase, Hailey, Gabriel, James, Serena, Hailey, Alexander, Brayden, Diannna and Trevor and great great grandchild Theo. He was preceded in death by his wife Florence Prescott Twitchell who died March 1, 2002, son Brian Kenneth Twitchell who died in infancy and his sister Shirley Beckenhues. Funeral services for Clyde will be held Sunday March 17, 2019 at 2pm at Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home 44 East Main Street Wilmington, VT. Interment will take place later in the spring. A visiting hour at the funeral home will be held from 1-2pm one hour prior to the service. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Clyde's memory may be made to the , c/o Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 215 Wilmington, VT 05363. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home 44 East Main Street Wilmington, VT.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 16, 2019