Colleen A. Timney, 61, of Richland, WA died July 16th at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, WA after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. Although a longtime resident of Richland, Colleen was born in Brattleboro on July 11, 1958 and always considered herself a "Green Mountain Girl". She was raised in Vernon, daughter of Frank and Millie Timney, graduated from BUHS class of 1976, and continued on to Greenfield Community College. After college she started working at nuclear power plants where she met and married Ed Champagne, who predeceased her in 2018. She is survived by her children Sean and Amy Champagne of Seattle, WA., her sisters Kathy (Steve), Patty (Robert), brother Francis (Sue), several nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, and her rescue dogs and faithful companions, Odie and Sammy. Colleen enjoyed time with her family in Vermont and always took two yearly trips back "home" - for Christmas and a summertime family tradition to Hampton Beach. She was a die-hard New England sports fan, always striving to attend games on both coasts. In her 20's she enjoyed motorcycle trips to bike week in Loudon, NH as well as cross-country including Yellowstone National Park. Friends and family will most miss her feisty personality, sense of humor, willingness to fix anything herself, adventurous nature, and lighthearted zest for life. A burial service will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 1 PM at North Cemetery on route 142 in Vernon. A Celebration of Life gathering will immediately follow.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 5, 2019