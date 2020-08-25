Constance (Connie) Belle Andrews, 79, of Orange, MA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Concord, NH, May 18, 1941 she was the daughter of Julian and Hazel Rickert, and sister to Beverly Rickert. She graduated West High School in Manchester, NH in 1959 and married her childhood sweetheart Stephen T. Butterfield on Christmas night, 1960.
Connie is survived by her loving children Stephen, Nathan, and Allison Butterfield, her niece Nadia Marcussen, various nieces and nephews, and a grandson. She was also a beloved member of the Andrews family whom she joined later in life.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Beverly, and her former spouse Stephen.
Connie spent her early years after high school working as an administrative assistant in several New England colleges while she helped to support her husband further his education. In her early thirties, Connie decided to go back to school. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Castleton State College, and a Master's Degree in Social Work from Florida State University. Connie devoted her career to helping individuals who suffered from mental health and addiction issues. She worked as a clinician on a crisis unit for many years in Brattleboro, then later in Bellows Falls, VT. In the early 1990's, Connie moved to Massachusetts, where she earned her state licensure as a Clinical Social Worker. For the next fifteen years, she worked for Baystate Health as counselor for court involved individuals with substance use issues.
In 2009 medical disabilities forced Connie to retire, though she continued to retain her licensure. She remained active in life and loved all things New England. Connie enjoyed travel, her beloved dogs (Bart and Mattie), lilac bushes, and a good Scrabble game with anyone brave enough to challenge her. Connie was an artist, a teacher, and a beloved friend to many from childhood throughout her entire life. Above all, Connie loved, and devoted her life to her children. She was kind, funny, thoughtful, and touched everyone she met. She will truly be missed by All.
An outdoor service is being planned for loved ones in the near future, and a private scattering of ashes will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association
@ www.heart.org
.
