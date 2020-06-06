Constance "Connie" O'Masta daughter of the late Lester I. Howard and Myra I. Brown was born November 19, 1932 in Brattleboro, Vermont. She attended Brattleboro schools and graduated from Brattleboro High School. She passed away in Vernon on May 27, 2020 and leaves four children; Bonnie Bean, Jerry Hanson, Russell Hanson and Sheri Smith, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a sister Sonya Shippee.



She retired from the Book Press and moved to Edgewater, FL for a number of years where she enjoyed working the Flea Markets and Yard Sales. Interment will be at Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery. There are no services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store