Guilford - Corinne Elizabeth Bristol of Guilford, Vermont passed unexpectedly on Monday, August 3, 2020. Corinne was born to William Huestis, Jr. and Isabel Tupper Huestis at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro, Vermont on January 22, 1943. She attended Brattleboro Union High School, graduating in the class of 1961. Corinne worked as a Candy Striper at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital from the age of 15, before attending the Yale New Haven School of Nursing, graduating as an RN in 1964. Working her way up the ranks, Corinne continued her career as a nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and retired from the same hospital as a Senior VP of Discharge Planning and Utilization Review. During her tenure there, Corinne played an instrumental role in the development of the Nurses Union. In addition to her work at the hospital, Corinne also spent over 20 years volunteering as a Guardian Ad-litem for the courts.
Corinne is survived by her beloved husband, Charles M. Bristol, whom she married at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Brattleboro on an exceptionally hot July 11, 1964. The couple took pride in impeccably restoring old farmhouses - a first in Brattleboro and a second, their current residence, in Guilford. They looked forward to their semi-annual trips to various antique fairs, and working side by side to build and customize children's wooden toys. Together, Corinne and Charlie restored their old sugar house and opened Sugar House Antiques, a small gift shop where they sold their antiques and toys. Corinne's passion was her garden, and she worked tirelessly to manicure and perfect beautiful flower and vegetable beds throughout their property.
The couple has three children, Aaron Bristol and his wife Pamela of Vernon, VT, Stacey Villiard and her husband Gary of Halifax, MA and Jared Bristol and his wife Beth of Guilford, VT; seven grandchildren, Alex, Andrew, Shawn, Brandon, Kelsie, Hailey and Taylor; and three great-grandchildren, Anson, Eliza and Avery. Corinne is also survived by her brother, William Huestis, III and his wife Yudah and sister, Barbara Miller, both of Brattleboro, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her sister, Catherine Huestis. Family was of the utmost importance to Corinne and she greatly cherished the time the family was together. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Corinne's life will be held next summer, when friends and family can gather freely.
Memorial contributions can be made on Corinne's behalf to the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department, 108 Guilford Center Rd., Guilford, VT 05301.
