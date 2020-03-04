Home

Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Cressy A. Hudson


1951 - 2020
Cressy A. Hudson Obituary
Brattleboro - Funeral services for Cressy Alan Hudson will be conducted Saturday, March 7th at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Community Evangelical Free Church in Spofford. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service.

Committal prayers and burial will take place Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro.

Cressy, 68, of Brattleboro, passed away Sunday evening, March 1, 2020 at his home.

To view his full obituary and send messages of condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 4, 2020
