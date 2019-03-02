|
Brattleboro - Cynthia Jane, "Janie" Hawthorne, 58, of Spruce Street, a native of Liverpool, Ohio died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Thompson House following a courageous battle against cancer.
Janie was born in East Liverpool on December 1, 1960 the daughter of Ernest and Norma (Gorrell) Hawthorne. She was raised and educated in East Liverpool graduating from East Liverpool High School, Class of 1978.
While residing in Brattleboro she had been employed as a dental assistant in the offices of Dr. Jeremy Hoffman, DDS and more recently had worked at Thompson House Nursing Home. While in Ohio Jamie worked in several restaurants in the East Liverpool area. She was known for being an excellent cook.
Of her leisure time activities, she enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, baking, playing Yahtzee and card games, traveling and dining at upscale restaurants as well as spoiling her family. Her life centered around her family who meant the world to her.
Survivors include her son Justin Johnston of Brattleboro, two granddaughters, Avery Johnston of Brattleboro and Jasmine Akley of Vernon, one sister, Saundra Hays and her husband David of East Liverpool, and several nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, a daughter Ashley Hawthorne and two sisters, Carol Earle and Patricia Martin and a brother Kenneth Hawthorne.
A service in celebration of her life will be held later in the springtime to be announced. She will be laid to rest in the Hawthorne family plot next to her parents in East Liverpool.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorial contributions in her name be made to a special fund to help purchase a cemetery monument. Donations can be sent to the Atamaniuk Funeral Home, 40 Terrace Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 2, 2019