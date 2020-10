Cynthia Jane (McKay) Clough, 81, joined her Lord in Heaven on Oct. 12. She was born in Orange, Mass. on Aug. 23, 1939 and lived her life doing God's work through love and service to others. Cynthia graduated from Athol High School in 1957 and lived in Hinsdale, NH for most of her adult life. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Brattleboro. A celebration of Cynthia's life will be held in the spring.



