Putney - Cynthia Payne-Meyer left this earth on March 14, 2019. As she moves on to her next great adventure, Cynthia leaves behind an amazing legacy of inspiration, positivity, and creativity. Cynthia touched many lives as a storyteller, teacher, and friend.
Cynthia was born on April 20, 1958 to parents Thelma and Rick Payne. She grew up in Bainbridge, Ohio and attended Miami University of Ohio, where she earned a self-designed B.A. in Folklore. Moving to Vermont in 1981, Cynthia pursued a career in storytelling. She later earned an M.A. in Gifted and Talented Education from the University of Connecticut. Cynthia went on to become a beloved teacher, Ms. Cynda, at the Westminster Central School.
Cynthia married the love of her life, Rod Payne-Meyer, in 1987 and raised three boys with him. Cynthia's sons were a source of immense pride. She lived to see them grow to be capable and caring individuals.
Cynthia is survived by her husband, Rod, of Putney, her sons Oakley and Rowan, both of Putney, and her son Shad of Bend, Oregon. She also leaves behind five siblings in Ohio, Jan Terradotter, Victoria Bradford, Gary Payne, Kevin Payne, Dean Payne, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Cynthia will be missed by all who knew her, particularly in her cherished town of Putney. We will lovingly remember her joy of life, especially while cycling with her contagious smile, the wind in her face, surrounded by her family of friends. Cynthia was optimistic beyond what anyone would expect, especially in her last years. She saw all challenges as opportunities; truly an exceptional human being, an indominable spirit, forever the teacher.
Cynthia's celebration of life will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the West Village Meeting House in West Brattleboro, Vermont. All that knew and loved Cynthia are welcome to attend.
In the spirit of her creativity, please make any donations in Cynthia's name to the Next Stage Arts, P.O. Box 251, Putney, VT 05346.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 19, 2019