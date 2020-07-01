Brattleboro- Daniel James, "Dan" Martin, 41, of Ballou Road in Halifax, a former resident of Brattleboro died unexpectedly Friday, June 26, 2020 in Waynesboro, Virginia.
A service in celebration of his life will be conducted July 2, 2020 starting at 2:00 P.M. at the home of Jeff and Ellen Hardy in Vernon.
To view his complete obituary and send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jul. 1, 2020.