Daniel J. Martin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brattleboro- Daniel James, "Dan" Martin, 41, of Ballou Road in Halifax, a former resident of Brattleboro died unexpectedly Friday, June 26, 2020 in Waynesboro, Virginia.

A service in celebration of his life will be conducted July 2, 2020 starting at 2:00 P.M. at the home of Jeff and Ellen Hardy in Vernon.

To view his complete obituary and send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Atamaniuk Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved