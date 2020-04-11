|
|
Brattleboro- Daniel R. "Danny" Cummings, 64, a lifelong resident of Brattleboro, died April 7, 2020 at his home.
Committal Rites and burial will be private in the Cummings family lot in Saint Michael's Parish Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date and time to be held at Saint Michael's Catholic Church. The public services will be announced by the funeral home.
