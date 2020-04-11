Home

Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Daniel R. Cummings


1955 - 2020
Daniel R. Cummings Obituary
Brattleboro- Daniel R. "Danny" Cummings, 64, a lifelong resident of Brattleboro, died April 7, 2020 at his home.

Committal Rites and burial will be private in the Cummings family lot in Saint Michael's Parish Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date and time to be held at Saint Michael's Catholic Church. The public services will be announced by the funeral home.

To view his full obituary and send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 11, 2020
