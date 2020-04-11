|
|
Dario Flores a former resident of Putney VT age 73 passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020. He was born Feb 11,1947 to Odilon and Lucia Flores.
Dario very much enjoyed having gatherings and cookouts for his friends and family. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He worked for over 20 years at Boise Cascade and Specialty Paperboard and also worked for United Foods. At the age of 62 he retired and moved to the resort town of Manzanillo Mexico living out his dream of owning a home on a beach.
He is survived by his wife of 4 years Maria Cristina Flores de la Horta, his daughter Beverly Downen, son Michael Flores, his brothers Jorge Flores and Albert Flores; sisters Teresa Espinoza and Carmen Espinoza, along with many nieces nephews and cousins. He touched many lives and made many dear friends in VT andconsidered them family.
A private service was held on March 30, 2020 in Salagua Manzanillo.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 11, 2020