David C. Short (Stub), 77, died February 18th, 2020 at Bay State Medical with his wife and son by his side. He was born on August 9th, 1942 in Brattleboro. The son of Lee Short Sr. and Mildred Davis, he was raised and educated in Townshend and then was a long time resident of Putney. Stub married Sharon Frost May 25, 1963 in Putney where they lived and raised a family.
Stub served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He worked for BDR Transport and then at Cheever Tire until his retirement. He was a member of the Putney Fire Dept. where he served as Asst. Fire Chief.
He is predeceased by his brothers Lee Jr., Robert and William Short and his father-in-law, Harold Frost. Stub is survived by his wife, Sharon Frost Short, mother-in-law, Olive Phelps Frost, children, Marcy Short and her partner Sara Moore, Gregory Short, and Jennifer Short and her partner Chris Russell. Grandchildren include Sara and Kali Gauthier, Laol Short, Jacob and Marcus Short. Stub was a very kind and generous husband, father and grandfather and he will be missed greatly.
The Short family invites all who knew Stub to an open house Celebration of Life at the Putney Fire Station on March 28th, 2020 from 1-4. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stub's name to Post 5 Baseball - 32 Linden Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301 Attn: Steve Martin.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 22, 2020