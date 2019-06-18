|
David Charles Stratton, 79, of Chilhowie, VA passed peacefully on May 2, 2019.
"Dave" was born and raised in Townshend, VT. He graduated Leland & Gray Union High in 1957. He entered the Navy where he served 21 years ending his career as Chief Petty Officer. Directly after the Navy he worked as an Electrical Foreman for the Potomac Electric Power Company in Maryland retiring after 22 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Maynard & Gertrude Stratton and brother Dana Stratton. He is seceded by wife Clara Stratton, siblings, Richard & Edward Stratton and Sharon Roberts, children, Roxanne O'Regan, Vicki Stratton and Kevin Stratton, grandchildren, Lindsey Gerad & wife Ellie and Seth Stratton, great grandchildren, Lenny Lou & Mickey.
His family is happy knowing that he is in his boat the Grady White using his favorite bait corn to catch fish. Knowing this makes us wonder, do you think he gets his JD & coke too? Love, All that loved you.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 18, 2019