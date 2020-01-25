|
|
Hinsdale, NH - On January 21, 2020 David E. LaBarge, age 78, left this world to join the US Navy Eternal Patrol.
He was born on March 3, 1941, in Glens Falls, New York, the son of Ellsworth W. and Lucille R. (Horwald) LaBarge. He grew up in Hudson Falls, New York, was a member of Boy Scout Troop 57, and graduated from the Hudson Falls Central High School, Class of 1959. He graduated from the State University of New York, Delhi, in 1961 with an Associates Degree in Building Construction.
In 1961 he joined the US Navy under the US Navy Submarine Nuclear Power Training Program. He served onboard the diesel submarine, USS Sablefish (SS303) for one year where he earned the Dolphin Pin. He graduated from the year-long nuclear power program in 1964 and was assigned to the USS Thomas A. Edison (SSBN610) as a nuclear reactor operator where he earned the Deterrent Pin. He was Honorably Discharged in 1969 as Electronics Technician, First Class (E6).
David worked at the Vermont Yankee (VY) Nuclear Power Plant in Vernon, Vermont, at various reactor operator positions from 1969 to 1988, having earned his Reactor Operator and Senior Operator Licenses from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission. During this time he attended night school and earned the Bachelor of Electrical Engineering Technology Degree from the State University of New Hampshire in 1984.
He helped organize and was an officer in the Professional Reactor Operator Society while employed at VY. He was a member of the Brattleboro, Vermont American Legion Post 5 and New Hampshire Life Member at Large, Post 15030.
From 1988 to his retirement in 2001, he was employed by the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission as Project Manager and, in turn, for the James A. FitzPatrick, Sequoyah, and Oconee Nuclear Power Plants.
On May 7, 1966, he married Elizabeth (Persons) LaBarge, a Registered Nurse at Glens Falls, NY hospital. He leaves his wife Elizabeth (Persons) LaBarge; his son Lawrence D. LaBarge and wife Sandy; his daughter Kimberly A. Elmore and husband Patrick; his grandson Nathan D. Elmore; his granddaughter Chloe Ann Elmore; his sister Lois Maille; sister-in-law Patricia LaBarge; brother-in-law Charles Persons and wife Betty Ann; a brother-in-law David Persons and wife Rose; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Ellsworth (Oddy); mother Lucille (Horwald); brother Ronald P. LaBarge; brother-in-law George Persons; and brother-in-law Richard Maille.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of David will be at 2pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the North Hinsdale Community Church, 127 Meetinghouse Rd. in Hinsdale. A potluck meal will be held immediately following the service. Please feel free to bring something to share.
Interment will take place in the springtime.
Donations in David's memory may be made to The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or to a .
To send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 25, 2020