|
|
Grafton, VT - David N Goyette (Dave), 77, long term resident of Grafton VT lost his long battle against Lewy Body Dementia on Sunday, March 29th, 2020. Dave was born on March 12th, 1943 in Burlington VT, the son of Clarence B and Clara M (Fisher) Goyette of Saxtons River VT. Dave graduated from Bellows Falls High School then became an Air Force Reservist. Dave worked several years at Vermont Research Corp. until they closed, then worked at Markem Image Corp until retiring in 2013. On November 25th, 1965 Dave married his beloved wife Annie (Lockerby) Goyette in Gulf Port Mississippi. The couple returned to Vermont and built their home in Grafton where together, they raised their family. Dave loved the adventure of travel, but would say time with family was what made him complete. Dave liked doing things his own way, often reminding his loved ones 'we only get one life, live it without regrets'. His energy and zest for life were infectious and he will be greatly missed.
Dave is survived by his children, Melaney (Paul) Stevens and Melisa Beaulieu; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Kate) Goyette, Clarrissa Stevens, Hannah Beaulieu and Abigail Beaulieu; a great granddaughter, Eleanor Goyette; a brother Kenneth Goyette; sister in law Irene Rice; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is having a private burial, with a celebration of David's life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, cards, or visits, please consider making donations to The , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 4, 2020