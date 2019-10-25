|
Sharon, Vermont
David Michael Armstrong, 44 passed peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home with family and close friends by his side.
He was born October 4, 1975 in Hanover, NH, the son of William and Elizabeth (Lockerby) Armstrong. He grew up in Cambridgeport, VT.
He attended Bellows Falls Union High School, where he graduated in 1994. He had worked in road construction for many years. Most recently working on the road crew for the Town of Sharon. On June 8, 2013 he marrtied Tonya Lyman.
He enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the Yankees, Steelers and the Texas Longhorns. He especially loved hunting, fishing and many camping trips with his family. His greatest love was for his family and holiday get togethers.
He is survived by his wife Tonya Armstrong, sons, Jayden and Maddox and step sons Morgan Young and Jacob Hasselman, his mother Elizabeth Armstrong, his nine siblings, Randy Armstrong, William "Ted" Armstrong, Jon Armstrong, Jason Armstrong, Bette "Sis" Morse, Shelby Barber, Jennifer Marquay, Amy Paquette and Sarah Hayes and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, William Armstrong.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 11 to 1 pm at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, 300 VT RT 110, Chelsea, VT. A Celebration of Life service will be held the same day at 2 pm at the Sharon Congregational Church in Sharon, VT to be followed by a time of fellowship and refreshments at the Sharon Elementary School. In honor of David feel free to wear your favorite flannel, Steelers, Yankees or Texas Longhorns attire. Kindness matters! Honor David's big heart by paying it forward!
A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 25, 2019