Brattleboro - David Richardson Gates, 56, of South Street, a lifelong resident of Brattleboro, died unexpectedly Monday, January 13, 2020 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Dave was born in Brattleboro on June 19, 1963, the son of Richard T. and Joy (Lawton) Gates. He was raised and educated in Brattleboro, graduating from Brattleboro Union High School with the Class of 1981. He went on to attend Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, NC where he received his Bachelor's degree in Economics and Business in 1985.
Dave owned and operated Discount Beverage in West Brattleboro for many years, purchasing the business from Tom and Michele Glembocki. Previously he worked in banking, employed for Bank of Vermont on Main Street in Brattleboro as Assistant Vice President and later as an officer at Green Mountain Bank in Bondville which later became Proctor Bank. Trusted with broad responsibilities, Dave continued with the bank in this position and was assistant to the bank president.
He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Brattleboro Country Club. Dave held membership in the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks, Brattleboro Lodge #1499 where he served as Exalted Ruler, (1992-1993), and member of the house committee. Additionally, he was a member of the American Legion, Brattleboro Post #5, V.F.W. Carl M. Dessaint Post #1034 and held membership in the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Brattleboro Aerie #2445.
On October 22, 1994 at Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro, he was married to Kathleen Barbara Kurz. His wife of 25 years recently predeceased him on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Survivors include one son, Christopher Gates of Brattleboro who was the pride and joy of his life, his mother of Brattleboro, one aunt, and several cousins.
Services for both Dave and his wife Kathy will be held at a later date in the springtime at a time and date to be announced by the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of David and Kathy Gates may be made to the Windham County Humane Society, P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 29, 2020