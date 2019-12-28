Home

David W. Smith


1955 - 2019
David W. Smith Obituary
David W. Smith Sr. passed away on November 25, 2019, at home with family members. He was born on 02/21/55. He was married to Rose(Coulombe) Smith for 46 years. David leaves behind four children, Heidi, David Jr., Lorraine, and Steven and 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his two sisters Connie and Carol. David worked for Triple T trucking for many years. Family and friends will miss him a lot. A remembrance will occur in the spring of 2020.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 28, 2019
