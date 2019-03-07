|
West Chesterfield - David Wayne Worden, 74, of Stage Road, a native of Brattleboro died unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, February 28, 2019 at his home.
David was born in Brattleboro on September 27, 1944 the son of Bion and Ida (Scranton) Worden. He attended Brattleboro public schools and was a graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, Class of 1962. He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army enlisting in 1964. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged from active service in 1967. David was a member of the American Legion, Brattleboro Post #5.
He had been employed at Smith Medical Supply in Keene where he retired from in 2007.
David enjoyed taking daytrips throughout the tri-state area, eating out at diners and loved nature and all animals.
On May 8, 1993 at the Middlebury (VT) Inn he was married to Darlene Sweeney who survives. He was formerly married to Barbara Wilson.
Besides his wife of 25 years he leaves one sister, Barbara King of Rhode Island, two grandchildren, Erik Worden and Anneke Worden, many nieces, nephews and several cousins.
He was predeceased by one son, Peter Worden, two sisters, Ruth Ellis and Virginia Taylor and a brother John Worden.
In honor of his final wishes there are no funeral services scheduled. He will be laid to rest in the Worden family lot in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's name may be made to, Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption, 11 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Mar. 7, 2019