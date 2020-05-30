David William Edson, 71, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 after a courageous five-year battle with multiple myeloma. David was born on July 31, 1948 and raised in Vernon, VT by his parents, Arthur and Evelyn (Bell) Edson. On June 2, 1973, he married Rebecca (Haskins), and they eventually moved to Dummerston where they resided until 2014. Together, they had two children, Emily and Thomas.
After he graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 1967, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard from November 1967 to November 1971. He later worked for several years at Agway, and then later at Brown & Roberts. He retired from Janos Technology, Inc. after more than twenty years. During those working years, he played in the local softball league, chaperoned all of his children's school field trips, helped found the East Dummerston Cable Company which he also later led as the President, faithfully served in many positions at the West Brattleboro Baptist Church, and he was renowned throughout the area for his expertise with repairs and his hazmat knowledge. He truly could build or fix anything. He also had a great love for the outdoors, which he embraced through gardening, ice-skating, skiing, snowmobiling, hiking, swimming, and most recently, biking with his son. He loved vacationing at Moody Beach, Maine where he rode many waves and built sand sculptures for his children and grandchildren. When his family surrounded him, he was always at his happiest.
When David moved to Cape Coral, FL, he bravely kept his cancer at bay for a few years, during which time he volunteered with Habitat for Humanity via his new church, Faith Presbyterian. A few days per week, he spent his retirement doing what he did best, problem solving, improvising, and helping struggling families to finally have a home.
David is survived by his wife Rebecca, his two children: Emily (Sean) Boucher and Thomas Edson, as well as his grandchildren, Dylan and Claire Boucher. He is also survived by his three sisters: Evelyn Harris, Joyce Reischuck and Phyllis (Douglas) Teeson, along with many nieces and nephews. David is preceded in death by his loving parents, Arthur and Evelyn Edson, his brother, Richard, and his brother-in-law, Wallace Harris.
David will be so greatly missed by his family. A Celebration of Life will be held during a safer time with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in memory of David to Habitat for Humanity: 1288 North Tamiami Trail; North Fort Myers, FL 33903 or via habitat4humanity.org. Also please consider giving blood through the American Red Cross because David regularly donated this gift of life prior to his illness.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 30, 2020.