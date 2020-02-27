|
Vernon - Debra Lynn Rausch, 64, of Franklin Road in Vernon, a longtime resident of Brattleboro died unexpectedly at home on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Debra was born at the Eglin Air Force Base in Niceville, Fla. on August 4, 1955, the daughter of William and Cecile (Nadeau) Gerry. She was raised and educated in Hinsdale, N.H., graduating from Hinsdale High School. She went on to attend Greenfield Community College where she received her Associates Degree in Information Systems.
At the time of her passing she was employed at C&S Wholesale Grocers in Brattleboro. Previously she worked at Grace Cottage Hospital and had been employed for many years at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in the medical records department and later as a tumor registrar.
A loving and devoted mother, her life centered around her children and family. She was a lover of animals, especially her children's pet dogs and cats.
Debra loved the outdoors, hiking, and nature and she would capture this love through photos. She also frequently observed nature whilst in her yard or gardening and would speak of these encounters often. She enjoyed volunteering her video photography skills at the Vermont Jazz Center as well as for numerous New England rock bands. She especially enjoyed music and had eclectic tastes in music spanning many decades. She enjoyed traveling and always baked the best desserts for our holiday gatherings.
Survivors include her three children, daughter Christine Rausch of Brattleboro, sons Erin Rausch of Marlborough, NH and Nicholas Rausch of Portland, ME; three brothers, Glenn Gerry (Diane) of Spring City, TN, Wayne Gerry (Elaine) of Aztec, NM and Keith Gerry of Montrose, CO; and two sisters, Sheila Pinette (Michael) of Cape Elizabeth, ME and Karen Thomhave (Bjarni) of Niceville, FL. Additionally she leaves her nieces and nephews, Melanie, William, Tara, Michaela, Christiana, Megan, Kelcie and Kalena.
She was predeceased by her parents and two nephews, Christian and Matthew.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 29th at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends may call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Debra's name may be made to Big Brothers, Big Sisters, P.O. Box 1729, Brattleboro, VT 05302 or to the Windham County Humane Society, P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
To send messages of condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 27, 2020