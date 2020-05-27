Denise Carrara
1970 - 2020
Denise Carrara of Bellows Falls passed away on 5/19/20 in her home in Bellows Falls. Denise worked most of her life as a waitress and chef before becoming a homemaker. She was devoted to her children, her family, and her various pets. Her creative passions included painting, gardening, writing and jewelry making. Her warm smile, contagious laughter, and generous and caring spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her two children; Braedon and Angus Gunn, her enduring life partner; James Waryas, siblings; Adam Carrara and Lisa Carrara, mother; Marie Willette, father; Donato S. Carrara, nephews; Shawn Ramsey, Cameron Carrara, and niece Keira Carrara. She was predeceased by her brother Donato E. Carrara.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Our Place Drop In Center to assist needy families during these trying times. Final arrangements will be announced at a later date. "I love you more than all the leaves on all the trees in the whole wide world." - Denise Carrara, 1/25/70-5/19/20

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on May 27, 2020.
