Brattleboro - Dennis Wayne Covey, 71, of Covey Road in West Brattleboro, a lifelong resident of town, died unexpectedly Friday evening at his home.
Dennis was born in Brattleboro on January 14, 1948, the son of Raymond and Alice (Larmie) Covey. He was raised and educated in Brattleboro, graduating from Brattleboro Union High School with the Class of 1966.
He had been employed at G.S. Precision as a machine operator where he retired from in 2016 following over 30 years of faithful service with the company. Previously he had worked for Crystal Ice & Fuel Co. and assisted with the day to day operation of his family's farm off of Ames Hill Road.
Dennis was a member of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks, Brattleboro Lodge #1499.
For several years he was active in the Brattleboro Men's Softball League and was known for his excellent pitching arm. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowshoeing, playing horseshoes, classic cars and playing cards, especially poker. Later in life he embraced technology and enjoyed time on his computer and other high-tech gadgets.
On December 31, 1976, in Brattleboro, he was married to Constance "Connie" Finnell. His faithful and devoted wife of 35 years predeceased him on October 31, 2012.
Survivors include: his two sons, Shaun St. Germain and his wife Megan of Readfield, ME and Shannon Covey and his wife Lisa of Winston Salem, NC; his daughter, Dr. Heather Harper and her husband Sean of Readfield, ME; one brother, Ronald Covey of Brattleboro; a sister, Judy Nolin also of Brattleboro; and eight grandchildren, Emily, Nicholas, Caroline, Evelyn, Sam, Mary, Garrett and Shannon.
Additionally, he leaves his companion of six years, Joyce Jones and her family, and many nieces, nephews and several cousins.
Besides his wife, he was predeceased by one sister, Janet Bush and a brother, Raymond Covey.
Graveside committal services will be conducted Tuesday (11/12) at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Michael's Parish Cemetery.
Friends are invited to call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home on Monday afternoon (11/11) from 4 to 6 P.M.
Memorial contributions in Dennis's name may be made to Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Nov. 6, 2019