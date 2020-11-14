Our beloved Diane Pearce Laflam, 75, of Guilford, VT (St. Johnsbury Academy Class of '63) died Sunday, November 8, 2020 after an unbelievably brave 5 year battle with stomach cancer. She never complained about the ordeal she was suffering. She died at home surrounded by family, her dearest wish come true. She had a choice of continuing chemo (120+ treatments) and dying in a hospital eventually or ending chemo and dying at home among family. Her choice was no surprise to any of us.



Diane was a waitress in the area for nearly 40 years and made close friends with hundreds of people. She had an inordinate love of all animals but especially her beloved small poodles. She was known by many as the go to person if you found an injured animal or bird. She also loved her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. Few things made her happier than just sitting on her little stool with her hands in the dirt weeding, nurturing her plants, etc.



Diane is survived by her family, whom she fiercely loved, including: her life long soul mate twin brother Richard "Dick" Pearce who was totally devoted to her care during her illness, her son Bruce Labounty and wife Melissa, grandsons Kyle and Ian, her son in law Etienne Debaudringhien and grandson Cassidy, her sister Sylvia Houghton and husband Lee of St. Johnsbury, their daughters Kristi Houghton and partner Todd Labounty and son Noah of St. Johnsbury, Nikki Arnold, husband Jason and their children Logan and Easton of Madisonville, KY, step sons David and Tim Laflam and several nieces and nephews .



She was predeceased by her parents Ellie Pearce Maley, Leighton Pearce, her husband Eugene and her daughter Paula Jenny.



Her family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Bayada Hospice Care team for their tender and loving care during her last few weeks. Also, we want to thank Agnes Mikijaniec, NP and her entire oncology team at Brattleboro Hospital during her 120+ treatments for their compassionate devotion. And a heartfelt thank you to her neighbor and close friend Jamie Labare for being there in every way.



Graveside services to be determined at a later date due to covid.



