1/1
Dianne K. Lawrence
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Westminster- Dianne K. Lawrence, 68, of VT Route 5 in Westminster died early Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Palliative Care Center in Lebanon, N.H. following a courageous battle with multiple serious health issues.

Dianne was born in Bellows Falls on February 28, 1952, the daughter of Dexter and Arlene (Stockwell) Kathan. She was raised and educated in Bellows Falls and Brattleboro and was a graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, Class of 1970. She went on to attend Keene State College where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education.

She taught elementary and secondary education at several area schools that included Marlow, Keene and Westminster. Her last teaching position was at the Springfield, VT Correctional Center.

Dianne was an accomplished and talented lead singer and guitarist and was well known for her beautiful voice. With her siblings, she helped form a family band; The Innovations. The group became well known throughout the tri-state area. She also sang and played guitar for several other local bands that included: Mike McGee & The Country Cousins, Special Delivery, and Over Easy.

In conjunction with her love of music and singing, Dianne enjoyed working in her flower gardens and time spent with her family.

A devout Catholic, she was a longtime communicant of Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Brattleboro, Vt.

On June 26, 1976 at Saint Michael's Catholic Church, she was married to Dana Lawrence who survives.

Besides her faithful and devoted husband of 44 years, she leaves her mother Arlene Kathan of Bellows Falls, two sons, Arnold of Dummerston and Tyrel of Bellows Falls, three sisters, Deborah Armour of Gilmanton, NH, Donna Allen of Bellows Falls and Judy Wolfe of Westminster, one brother James Kathan of Belmont, NH, and seven grandchildren.

Additionally, she is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Baker, celebrant. The Mass will be for the immediate family only.

Graveside committal rites and burial in New Westminster Cemetery will follow at 12:30 P.M. and is open to the public to attend. Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing is required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dianne's name may be made to Windham County Humane Society, P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302.

To share a memory or send messages of condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atamaniuk Funeral Home
40 Terrace Street
Brattleboro, VT 05301
802-254-8183
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BrattleboroReformer.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Atamaniuk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved