Westminster- Dianne K. Lawrence, 68, of VT Route 5 in Westminster died early Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Palliative Care Center in Lebanon, N.H. following a courageous battle with multiple serious health issues.
Dianne was born in Bellows Falls on February 28, 1952, the daughter of Dexter and Arlene (Stockwell) Kathan. She was raised and educated in Bellows Falls and Brattleboro and was a graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, Class of 1970. She went on to attend Keene State College where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education.
She taught elementary and secondary education at several area schools that included Marlow, Keene and Westminster. Her last teaching position was at the Springfield, VT Correctional Center.
Dianne was an accomplished and talented lead singer and guitarist and was well known for her beautiful voice. With her siblings, she helped form a family band; The Innovations. The group became well known throughout the tri-state area. She also sang and played guitar for several other local bands that included: Mike McGee & The Country Cousins, Special Delivery, and Over Easy.
In conjunction with her love of music and singing, Dianne enjoyed working in her flower gardens and time spent with her family.
A devout Catholic, she was a longtime communicant of Saint Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Brattleboro, Vt.
On June 26, 1976 at Saint Michael's Catholic Church, she was married to Dana Lawrence who survives.
Besides her faithful and devoted husband of 44 years, she leaves her mother Arlene Kathan of Bellows Falls, two sons, Arnold of Dummerston and Tyrel of Bellows Falls, three sisters, Deborah Armour of Gilmanton, NH, Donna Allen of Bellows Falls and Judy Wolfe of Westminster, one brother James Kathan of Belmont, NH, and seven grandchildren.
Additionally, she is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Justin Baker, celebrant. The Mass will be for the immediate family only.
Graveside committal rites and burial in New Westminster Cemetery will follow at 12:30 P.M. and is open to the public to attend. Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing is required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dianne's name may be made to Windham County Humane Society, P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
To share a memory or send messages of condolence please visit www.atamaniuk.com
.