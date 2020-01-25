|
Dorothy "Dodie" Emma Gieseler Thomas, world traveler, gifted artist, and beloved family member, died peacefully on January 2nd, 2020, at the age of 96. Dodie passed surrounded by family on a sunny winter morning at home in Guilford. Born February 8, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan, Dodie was the fifth of eight children. She grew up in Denver, Colorado in a house full of music, art and children. After leaving Valparaiso University, in Indiana, Dodie moved to California and worked for Walt Disney as an inker and painter. In her late twenties and thirties, Dodie traveled the world, living in Japan, Austria, and Germany, before finally settling in London, England, where she met her husband and raised her daughter, Jessica. After continuing to travel Europe extensively, and working as an illustrator, librarian and editor, Dodie retired state side. She settled in Green River for fifteen years before moving to Brattleboro, where she lived for over twenty years. Dodie will be remembered for her talent, kindness, open heart, and her full, nearly century-long life of adventure. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica, granddaughter, Zoe (Ian Proctor), grandson, Jed (Jeri Beales), two great grandchildren, her younger sister, Charlotte, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A gathering to celebrate her life will be held in the spring. For more information, please contact Jessica at 802-254 -2114.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 25, 2020