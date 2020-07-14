1/1
Domnick E. Arceci
Domnick "Mickey" Arceci, 96, of Brattleboro, VT died peacefully at his home with Joyce, his wife of 21 years by his side, on March 17, 2020.

In addition to his wife, Mickey is survived by his son Gary & wife Vicki of Jaffrey, his daughter Robin Horn and her fiancee, Ricky Jaubert of Tulsa, OK, and his stepson Christopher Frost & wife Andrea of Brattleboro; his mother-in-law, Anna Filion of Brattleboro; 11 grandchildren, including Clenn with whom he had a close bond; 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Patrick Church, 89 Main Street, Jaffrey. Rev. Wilfred Deschamps, Pastor, will be the Celebrant.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Arceci's name may be made to the Winchendon Music Festival, Inc. c/o Hurwit & Associates, 1150 Walnut St., Newton, MA 02461; the Windham County Humane Society, PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302; or the Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption, PO Box 468, Jaffrey, NH 03452.

www.cournoyerfh.com



Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center
33 River Street
Jaffrey, NH 03452-0486
(603) 532-6484
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Cournoyer Family
