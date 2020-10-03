1/
Donald Melvin Lucier
1934 - 2020
Donald Melvin Lucier, 85, died September 29th in Elizabethtown, NY.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium located at 57 High St. Brattleboro, VT 05301 on Thursday October 8th from 4 to 6 pm. Burial will take place on Friday October 9th at 11 am at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro, VT. Please note those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

To view his full online tribute please visit www.phaneuf.net

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home & Crematorium
OCT
9
Service
11:00 AM
Meeting House Hill Cemetery
