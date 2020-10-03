Donald Melvin Lucier, 85, died September 29th in Elizabethtown, NY.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium located at 57 High St. Brattleboro, VT 05301 on Thursday October 8th from 4 to 6 pm. Burial will take place on Friday October 9th at 11 am at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro, VT. Please note those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
To view his full online tribute please visit www.phaneuf.net