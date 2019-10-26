|
|
Donald R. Ashworth, 94, passed peacefully into the arms of our heavenly father from his home in New Braunfels, TX on October 15, 2019.
Born July 15, 1925, in Brattleboro, VT to Fred and Julia Ashworth, he was raised in Guilford, VT, graduated from BUHS. An Army Veteran, he served proudly in the Korean War. He was a musical talent and sang for many years in the choir at Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro and led his own band for decades playing for many events. He was predeceased by his wife Betty Lou of 56 years. They had 4 children, survived by three and 5 grandchildren.
He was a caring and loving father and grandfather. He was patient, kind, and had a great sense of humor along with an unmatched wisdom. He will ALWAYS be GREATLY MISSED!
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 26, 2019