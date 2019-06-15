|
|
Rockingham, VT - It is with deep regret and heartbreak I write this. Donald Taylor, 70 yrs old, beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, and friend of Rockingham VT passed over to a higher plain on Saturday June 8, 2019. Donald, the son of Francis and Ivy (Evans)Taylor, was born to a large family of brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Blodgett Taylor, and sons David and Robert Taylor; as well as grandchildren Isaiah, Liam,Leviathan, Kamdyn and Gemma who he revolved his life around.
His smile, his kindness and love could be matched by none other. He will be greatly missed and always loved. Please come help us send him off and celebrate the amazing person and soul he was. There will be calling hours, Friday June 21st from 2PM-4PM at Fenton Hennessy Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, VT. There will be a celebration of his life at the Bartonsville Grange in Rockingham Immediately following the calling hours.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 15, 2019