|
|
Donald "Donny" Joseph West, 50, died peacefully and unexpectedly on Sunday, December 1st, 2019 at his home in Vernon, VT. He was born on July 24, 1969 in New London CT, the son of Claire West. For the past 10 years he has lived happily with his girlfriend Leisha West.
Donny grew up in Ledyard CT, attending Ledyard High School from 1983 to 1987. Afterwards he attended Quinnipiac College for computer science until 1991. Following that he was employed by General Dynamics in New London CT. He then took on a publishing job with Hearst Publications on Long Island, NY then another in New York City. Upon moving to VT he became employed by G.S. Precision, where he built a name for himself over the last 16 years as "The Master" as he was an avid prankster. Donny has since made his home in Vernon, VT.
Donny spent a lifetime cultivating his love of good food and his passion for making it, he lived for rock and roll and to support his favorite teams: The Boston Redsox, The New Jersey Devils, and especially The New York Giants. He enjoyed time on the ocean and the alpine slopes, and he read every single Stephen King novel written. The first thing many noticed about Donny was his sense of humor and his ability to light up a room with laughter.
Donny is survived by his significant other Leisha West of Vernon VT; his sons Jeremy, Sam, and Carter West of Guilford VT; his mother Claire West of Groton CT; his sisters Roberta Wood and Chrissy West of Groton CT, Susan and Don Taylor of Raleigh NC, Ann and Gerard O'Sullivan of Oakdale CT; as well as many nephews, nieces, friends, and his loyal mastiff Maximus Aurelius.
SERVICES: A gathering will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home, located at 57 High Street, Brattleboro, VT. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 2:00 pm. A celebration of life will be held from 3:00-6:00 pm hosted at the Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT. Family and friends are all invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donny's name can be made to Rescue Inc. in Brattleboro VT, and to the Vernon Fire Department.
To view his online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Dec. 5, 2019