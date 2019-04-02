|
Brattleboro- Dorothy Roselene (Bates) Crawford, 98, a former resident of Melrose Terrace, and Forrest Street died late Thursday night, March 28, 2019 at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. More recently she had been a resident at Vernon Green Nursing Home.
She was born in Brookline, Vermont on July 9, 1920 the daughter of Tracy and Hazel (Potwine) Bates. Mrs. Crawford was raised and educated in Brattleboro and was a graduate of Brattleboro High School, Class of 1938. She went on to attend the former Brattleboro Business Institute.
She had been employed by the Holstein-Friesian Association working in the public relations department where she retired from in 1983 following 23 faithful years with the association. Previously she worked in the law offices of Irwin Kendall and before that for Ralph Gates Insurance Company.
Mrs. Crawford enjoyed playing golf and was a former member of the Pine Grove Springs Country Club in Spofford. Of her other leisure time activities, she enjoyed music, dancing, sewing, crocheting, reading and time shared with her family.
A woman of faith, she attended First United Methodist Church in Brattleboro for many years.
On May 8, 1937 in North Hoosick, New York she was married to Francis H. Crawford who predeceased her on March 29, 1993.
Survivors include: two sons, Dana M. Crawford (Cynthia) of East Dummerston and Jay F. Crawford of Morrisville; two grandsons, Eric Dana Crawford of Hoosick, NY and Kyle Michael Crawford (Connie) of Ashland, Oregon; three great grandsons, Oliver, Andrew and Ryan Crawford; two great granddaughters, Sadie and Lexi Crawford; two step-granddaughters, Sarah and Melissa Holden and three step-great grandchildren, Jayden, Rhea and Jacoby.
She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kimberly Francine Crawford who passed away on November 16, 1968.
Private graveside committal services in Riverside Cemetery in Brookline will be held later in the spring when the cemetery reopens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Crawford's name may be made to the Windham County Humane Society, P.O. 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Apr. 2, 2019