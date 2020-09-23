Dummerston - Dorothy Eleanor "Dottie" Jones, 90, of Canoe Brook Road in East Dummerston, a lifelong resident of the Brattleboro area, died peacefully Saturday morning, September 19, 2020 at Pine Heights following a period of declining health.
Dottie was born in Brattleboro on June 5, 1930, the daughter of Merritt and Mildred (Severance) Fisher. She was raised on the family farm on Bonnyvale Road and attended Brattleboro public schools.
Although she held several smaller jobs throughout her life, primarily Dottie was a devoted homemaker whose life centered around her family.
Of her pastimes and interests she enjoyed playing cards, scrabble, taking care of her houseplants and time shared with her family. She especially enjoyed the holidays and special family get togethers.
She was first married to Thomas Doyle in Putney in December of 1949. The marriage ended in divorce. She later married Maurice Jones in Brattleboro in June of 1978. Her husband of six years predeceased her on November 26, 1984.
Survivors include two sons, Edward Doyle of Richford and Richard Doody of Keene; one daughter, Linda Meyer of Meriden, CT; a step-son, Robert Jones of Halifax; one brother, Gordon Fisher of West Brattleboro; two sisters, Marjorie Ryan of Benton, ME and Yvonne Bernier of West Brattleboro; six grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
Additionally, she leaves her companion of 20 years, Joseph Caporale of East Dummerston and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Kenneth Fisher and Burton Fisher who died in infancy, and a sister, Evelyn Sirois.
Friends may call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home Thursday morning from 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. with graveside committal services to follow at 12:00 Noon in West Brattleboro Cemetery on Mather Road. Those attending must wear face coverings and practice social distancing requirements.
Memorial contributions in Dottie's name may be made to Rescue Inc., P.O. 593, Brattleboro, VT 05302.
