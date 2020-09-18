1/1
Douglas C. Benton
1956 - 2020
Douglas C. Benton, 64, formerly of Park Laughton Road in East Dummerston, Vermont, died peacefully the evening of August 28, 2020 at the Stanford University Medical Center in California. He was a resident of Pacifica, CA at the time of his passing.

Mr. Benton was born in Concord, Massachusetts on January 1, 1956, the son of Peter and Marilyn Benton. He was raised and educated in Winnetka, Illinois and Brattleboro, Vermont.

Graduating from B.U.H.S. in 1974. Mr. Benton went on to attend Hanover College in Indiana earning a B.A. Degree in 1978. He then went on to Miami of Ohio earning a Masters Degree in Science in 1980. Mr. Benton spent most of his adult life in California and was most recently employed as a caregiver.

In High School Douglas played Varsity sports earning letters in basketball and baseball. He enjoyed the outdoors, going on fossil digging expeditions, golfing, and sports in general.

Mr. Benton leaves his life partner Margie Maestas, daughter Jacquelyn Medina, her husband Raul, and three grandchildren Roman, Chloe and Gisele of Brentwood, CA. He also leaves brother Jeffrey Benton of Bluffton, SC, brother Andrew Benton and his wife Andree of Bluffton, SC and sister Sarah Benton of Brattleboro, VT.

A private burial service at Dummerston Center Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Sep. 18, 2020.
