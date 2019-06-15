|
|
On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, Drury Lane Vinton, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away after a brief illness at the age of 89 years. Born March 5, 1930, in Brattleboro, Vermont, he was the younger of the two sons of William Howard Vinton, Sr. and Mary Linn Cooper Vinton. His elder brother, William H. Vinton, Jr., always known as Tim, predeceased Dru in 2002.
Dru attended elementary schools in Brattleboro, attended Valley Forge Military Academy for three years and graduated from the Clark School In Hanover, NH in 1948. Graduating from Tufts University with a BS in Engineering, Class of 1952, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in January, 1953.
He married Ruth Perry Bailey of Claremont, NH on August 1, 1953. They lived in El Paso, TX until January 1955, when he was honorably discharged from the Army. He then moved to St. Johnsbury, VT to work at Fairbanks Morse, Co, designing scale installations. After a couple of years, Drury moved to Lyndon and became active in the St. Johnsbury business scene, operating Willie's Food Shop (later known as Vinton's Restaurant), and then becoming the dealer and owner of the Vinton Motors Chevrolet and Oldsmobile dealership on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury. He sold the dealership to Kelton Motors in 1987, and operated the South Main Auto Body Shop until it closed in 2012.
Drury was very active in St. Johnsbury area community service. He was a charter member of the St. Johnsbury Jaycees until 1965, and served on the Lyndon Town school board from 1964 through 1973. He became a member of the Lyndon Institute Board of Trustees from 1973 through 1990, serving many years as the President. He dedicated much time to the Lyndon Planning Commission and Zoning Board. In addition, Dru was active in the fund-raising, construction, and early years of operation of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, and served as a Corporator. Many will remember his multiple appearance in local parades as a member of the Shriner Mt. Sinai Temple "Fire Brigade."
Dru loved the game of golf, and was a member and served on the Board of Directors of the St. Johnsbury Country Club. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed spending time with his boys and friends hunting and fishing at his camp in Granby, Vt, as well as skiing (serving as one of the first ski patrol members at Burke Mountain), hiking, swimming, sailing, and other outdoor activities, especially at Little Lake Sunapee in New London, NH.
After retiring, he and Ruth divided their time between St. Johnsbury; New London, NH; and Bandera, TX; until they moved to Quail Hollow in West Lebanon, NH.
Dru will be lovingly remembered by his special friend, Pam Wilcox, and his family: son William C. and wife Jane; Karen, the wife of son Jacob P. who predeceased Dru in 2016; son Robert C. and wife Ulli; son Drury C. and wife Jeanette; son John B.; 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lyndon Institute, Lyndon Center, VT, and/or the Fairbanks Museum, St. Johnsbury, VT.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on June 15, 2019