Earlene Margaret "Peggy" Carey, 74, a resident of Butterfield Drive, passed away January 19, 2020 at her home. Peggy was born in Wilmington,VT on February 26, 1945 the daughter of the late Horace and Marilla Vose Boyd. She was adopted by Perry and Helen Chase following the death of her mother at the age of three months. She grew up in Wardsboro,VT, attending school there and graduating from Leland & Grey High School in Townshend,VT. Peggy worked at Mt Snow Ski Resort as a chambermaid at Snow Lake Lodge, enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. Peggy is survived by her daughter Mary Veber of Rowe, Massachusetts, brothers William Chase of Townshend, VT and Perry Chase, Jr of Jamaica, grandchildren Tiffany, Presley and Samantha her great grandchild Willow Bryant and nephews Daniel Lester and Perry Chase, III. She was preceded in death by her husband Stewart Carey who died March 17, 1999 and siblings Perry Chase, Sr., Richard Chase, Bobby Albert, Eugene and Philip Boyd and Barbara Wilcox and Sylvia Vascik. Funeral services for Peggy will be held Friday January 24, 2020 at 1pm at Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home 44 East Main Street Wilmington,VT. Burial will be held in the spring in South Newfane Cemetery. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be held Friday January 24, 2020 from 12-1pm, one hour prior to the service. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Peggy's memory may be made to the Wilmington Fire Department or the Deerfield Valley Rescue Squad, c/o Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 215 Wilmington, VT 05363. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Covey Allen & Shea Funeral Home 44 East Main Street Wilmington,VT.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Jan. 22, 2020